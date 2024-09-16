TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $94.89 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,916,975,322 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,444,026 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

