Numbers Protocol Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $520,829.57 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03972481 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $391,102.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

