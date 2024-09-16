Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Increased to GBX 475 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.60) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430 ($5.62).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 329.19 ($4.30) on Thursday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 229.20 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.80 ($5.15). The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.92.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

