Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Banxa Trading Up 11.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.82.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

