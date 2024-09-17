Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up to $805.04

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $805.04, but opened at $835.00. Biglari shares last traded at $835.00, with a volume of 68 shares.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $907.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $947.07.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

