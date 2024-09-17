BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 48,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

