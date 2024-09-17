BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 48,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
