Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGBDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 20,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,730. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

