Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
CDROW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.