Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDROW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

