Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 27511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Corsa Coal Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.
Corsa Coal Company Profile
Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corsa Coal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.