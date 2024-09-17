Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 27511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

