CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Insider Sells $91,866.00 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $91,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,063. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

