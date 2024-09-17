Worldcoin (WLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90.75 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $659.60 million and $90.75 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,006,483 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 445,249,410.88048965 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.42399098 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $78,141,386.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

