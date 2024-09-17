Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

