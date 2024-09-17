ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $460,950.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ePlus Stock Up 2.0 %

PLUS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 163,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,343. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

