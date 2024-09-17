FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FIGS Price Performance
NYSE FIGS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on FIGS
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,591 shares of company stock worth $255,460 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 638,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 406,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 466,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.