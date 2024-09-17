Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $905.21 and last traded at $909.86. Approximately 557,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,021,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $923.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $897.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $835.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.