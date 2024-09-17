First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.63

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.63 and last traded at $123.62, with a volume of 11896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
