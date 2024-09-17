First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.63

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.63 and last traded at $123.62, with a volume of 11896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 207.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,145 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,309,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 101,175 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2,366.5% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,503,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.