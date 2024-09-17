Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 2.3%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.72. 23,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 569,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

