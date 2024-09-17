Renee R. Anderson Sells 717 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 717 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $13,006.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,686.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 22,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,117. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
