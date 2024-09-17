Renee R. Anderson Sells 717 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 717 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $13,006.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,686.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 22,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,117. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMT

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.