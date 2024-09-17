Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60.

Atlassian Trading Down 5.6 %

Atlassian stock traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.82. 3,327,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $176.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

