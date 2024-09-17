Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

