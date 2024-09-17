VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,273,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.