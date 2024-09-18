Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

American Express Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $267.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.42 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.