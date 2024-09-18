CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

