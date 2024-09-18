CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 25,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,153. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

