CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 25,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,153. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About CLS Holdings USA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.