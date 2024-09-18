Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.18 and a 200-day moving average of $536.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $569.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

