E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day moving average is $423.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

