Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 256,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 79.92% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

