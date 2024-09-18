Hostmore (LON:MORE) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 22,028,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,234% from the average daily volume of 1,651,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Hostmore Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £239,647.00, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Hostmore

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,624.61). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,262 shares of company stock worth $1,471,425. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

