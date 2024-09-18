Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

