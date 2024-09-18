Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Acquires $11,080.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 263,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jaye Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Jaye Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

