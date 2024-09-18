Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $177.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

