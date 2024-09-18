NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.