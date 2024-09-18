Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

