Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 414,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $569.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

