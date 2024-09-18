Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

