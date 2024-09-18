Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.04% of Axcelis Technologies worth $140,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

ACLS opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

