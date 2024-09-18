Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.56 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $142.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00010944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00106201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

