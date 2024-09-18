Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

IAE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

