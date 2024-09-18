BITICA COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $725.03 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,533.20 or 1.00091224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,124,330,275 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000524 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

