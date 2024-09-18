Waterloo Capital L.P. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.