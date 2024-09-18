Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.