Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evolus Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Evolus has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

