iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,355 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 638% compared to the average daily volume of 2,081 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

