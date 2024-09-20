JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.27) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($6.07).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.12. The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.35).

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($58,652.58). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.