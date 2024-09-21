FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.
FedEx stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average of $274.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.
In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
