FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average of $274.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

