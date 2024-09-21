Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 8th

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXEGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

See Also

Dividend History for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.