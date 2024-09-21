Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 8th

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

