Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 8th

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.