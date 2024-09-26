iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.07.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.