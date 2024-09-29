Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Expands By 39.5%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BSVO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,556. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

