BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 55.9% in September

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

