Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

